One dead, one badly hurt in small plane crash north of Birmingham

(CNN) One person is dead and another is severely injured after a small plane crashed in Cullman County, Alabama, Saturday, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick said the crash occurred near Cullman Regional Airport-Folsom Field. Cullman County is about 50 miles north of Birmingham.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokeswoman Arlene Salac said a Piper PA-32 with two people aboard crashed and caught fire around 6 p.m. (7 p.m. ET) in the woods near the airport in Vinemont, Alabama.

The plane's occupants were not identified.

The FAA is investigating the crash, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident, according to Salac.

