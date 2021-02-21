Photos: Civil rights activist Malcolm X As a spokesman for the Nation of Islam in the 50s and 60s, civil rights activist Malcolm X grew in popularity. He was a highly sought-after speaker. Here, he is seen on the PBS program "Open Mind" in 1963. Hide Caption 1 of 16

Malcolm X was never afraid to speak out against injustices he said black Americans were facing. In this photo, taken outside a New York courthouse, he offers his support during a police brutality case.

Fidel Castro and Malcolm X meet in Harlem in 1960. The Cuban leader was visiting New York to address the United Nations.

Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad, seated in the hat, listens as Malcolm X speaks at a Nation of Islam convention in Chicago in February 1961. It was Malcolm X who bestowed the title "Honorable" to Muhammad.

Hide Caption 4 of 16

Malcolm X would frequently speak on street corners in Harlem and preach to crowds.

Malcolm X with his daughters Qubilah, left, and Attilah in 1963.

Malcolm X preaches in Harlem in August 1963. He rose quickly within the Nation of Islam. Those who followed him said he was one of the most dynamic speakers they had ever heard.

Malcolm X was also Muhammad Ali's mentor and spiritual guide.

Malcolm X holds cash during a speech in Washington in 1963.