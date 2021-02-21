White parents, it's time to do the work this Black History Month

Photos: Popular children's books on race

Here's a children's book list of Amazon Best Sellers to help educate little ones (and adults) on equality, social justice and more. They include "Hair Love" by Matthew A. Cherry, who also won an Oscar for his short film of the same name.

An Amazon Best Children's Book of the Year selection, "All Are Welcome" by Alexandra Penfold welcomes a group of children from different backgrounds to play at school together.

"AntiRacist Baby" is a children's book by 2019 Guggeneim Fellow Ibram X. Kendi, also author of the current bestseller for adults, "How to Be an Antiracist."

Cecilia Marley, the oldest child of reggae legend Bob Marley, wrote "One Love" to celebrate her father's music with a new generation.

In writing "I Am Enough," Empire actor Grace Byer wants children to know that they can love themselves and be enough.