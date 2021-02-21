Seven dead in Nigerian military plane crash, says air force

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Seven people were killed when a Nigerian military plane crashed on approach to Abuja airport on Sunday, a spokesman for Nigeria's Air Force said.

"All 7 personnel on board died in the crash," Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola said on Twitter.

He added that the Chief of the Air Staff has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

"A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute [to] Minna. It appears to be fatal," said the country's aviation minister, Hadi Sirika, confirming the incident in a statement.

AIRCRAFT ACCIDENT



