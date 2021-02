Hundreds of drones took Van Gogh's 'The Starry Night' to the skies -- and set a Guinness World Record

(CNN) Van Gogh's "The Starry Night" has found a home on many surfaces.

The instantly recognizable work of art has been plastered on posters, coffee mugs and even a bike path. It seemed like the painting had made it everywhere.

That is, until 600 drones mapped it onto the night sky in northern China's Tianjin Municipality, setting a Guinness World Record in the process.

EFYI Group, a drone production company, along with Tianjin University in China, set the record for the longest animation performed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with a time of 26 minutes and 19 seconds, according to the Guinness website

"Animation is a way to tell a story, to tell something that you want to tell," Zhang Siqi, chief operating officer of EFYI Group told Guinness.

