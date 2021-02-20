A raging fire engulfs a hotel in Texas

(CNN) A Hilton Garden Inn near Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas went up in flames Friday night.

According to a tweet from the Killeen Police Department, crews were battling a large structure fire at the hotel and urged nearby residents to avoid the area.

Flames engulf a Hilton Garden Inn in Killeen, Texas Friday

There was no information on whether the hotel was occupied and whether there were any injuries. The hotel's website said it has 102 rooms.

