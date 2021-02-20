Innovative 10-year-old creates 'stick library' for local dogs

(CNN) For many families, trying to find fun activities during quarantine has been challenging. One Canadian father found the perfect project for his son to work on that will keep the neighborhood dogs entertained, too.

David Carter, an educator in Saskatchewan, Canada, realized he had to get creative in order to keep his 10-year-old son, Jeremiah, busy during quarantine.

"He likes doing sports, he's sports crazy, and he likes hanging out with his friends," Carter said. "And that hasn't been happening very much lately."

Every week, the family picks a night and they create something. Carter saw a post about someone in New Zealand who created a stick library -- a place to keep sticks for dogs that want to play fetch.

He decided building the library would be his next activity with his son.

Jeremiah Carter with the stick library he built with his father, David Carter.

