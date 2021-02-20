A 90-year-old Seattle woman walks six miles in snow to get her Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) Many people in the US are determined to get their Covid-19 vaccine, but a 90-year-old Seattle resident showed just how motivated she was by walking six miles in snow to make her appointment.

Fran Goldman told CNN that she had been trying to get an appointment since they became available in Washington. She said she and her daughter, Ruth, would try multiple times a day without success. Finally, Goldman found a spot at the children's hospital for Sunday, February 14.

But there was a potential problem.

Forecast of snow creates a challenge

"There was a forecast of snow and some of the clinics were postponing their clinics until later in the week," Goldman said.

