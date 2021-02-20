Snowmobiler killed in Idaho avalanche

(CNN) A man snowmobiling in the Sawtooth National Forest in central Idaho died Friday after triggering a large avalanche.

The snowmobiler was riding up a steep slope in the Smoky Mountains, roughly 8 miles from Galena Summit, when he triggered the avalanche, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

"We are saddened to report that a snowmobiler was caught and killed in an avalanche yesterday in the upper reaches of the Smiley Creek drainage," the avalanche center said in a Facebook post.

"The avalanche danger was rated considerable at the time of the accident," the center said. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim's friends and family."

The rider deployed his avalanche airbag and was not buried, according to the center, but died from severe injuries sustained during the torrent of snow.