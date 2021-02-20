Beloved canine moves on after helping hospital staff through a year of the pandemic

(CNN) Staff members at a Denver hospital have said a sad goodbye to Wynn, their canine companion for nearly two years and a presence during the Covid-19 pandemic that proved especially helpful.

Staff members at the Rose Medical Center in Colorado with their special friend

Wynn, a Labrador mix that's going to become a service dog, walked out of the Rose Medical Center for the last time on February 10. Wynn had been accompanying Dr. Susan Ryan, a volunteer with Canine Companions for Independence, to her job in the emergency department.

"When Covid first happened, there was a palpable fear in the department," Ryan said. "I don't think any of us really knew what we were about to face."

Wynn brought comfort during uncertain times.

Wynn

Dealing with the virus "would have been probably a lot worse," nurse Diane Callaghan said. She said Wynn had provided a much-needed crutch for much of the staff over the last year.

Read More