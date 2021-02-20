A zoo crocodile in Florida underwent surgery to remove a shoe from her stomach

(CNN) A Nile crocodile named Anuket had to undergo surgery in Florida recently.

The problem started in December when a shoe slipped off the foot of a tourist ziplining over the crocodile habitat at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, according to a social media post from the zoo.

Anuket, who lived in the enclosure with another croc, Sobek, ate the shoe.

Vets at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine performed the surgery on Anuket on February 5 after several efforts to dislodge the object from the 10.5-foot, 341-pound crocodile were unsuccessful, according to the school's Facebook post

"During her most recent visit to UF, zoo medicine resident Garrett Fraess initially attempted to remove the shoe by reaching his arm up and through the crocodile's esophagus but was unsuccessful," the post said.

