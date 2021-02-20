A woman who lost her wedding ring 50 years ago got it back on Valentine's Day

(CNN) A Chicago woman who lost her wedding band nearly 50 years ago was reunited with the ring just in time for Valentine's Day.

Karen Autenrieth and her husband Robert, surrounded by their children and grandchildren on Valentine's Day, opened the package holding the long lost ring.

In a video taken by their daughter Michele, Robert Autenrieth is seen sliding the ring -- which he had given his wife on their wedding day nearly 55 years ago -- on her finger before he kisses her.

"Happy, very happy," Karen said when asked how she felt. "It's like I can't believe it. It's amazing."

The improbable story began during an the winter of 1973, when Karen lost her wedding band at her grandmother's house in Chicago. It's a memory she clearly recalls decades later.

