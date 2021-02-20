An Ohio bomb squad was called to disarm an adorable bag of kittens

(CNN) Sheriff's deputies in Ohio were called when a suspicious bag was found outside of a church, but what was inside was not what they were expecting.

Upon opening the "suspicious package" on Thursday, the bomb unit from the Butler County Sheriff's Office discovered a cat and her six adorable 1-day-old kittens.

"When Specialist Mike Grimes and Det. Detherage arrived, they didn't hear ticking they heard purring!" the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Along with the family of felines, was a handwritten message written on a paper napkin stating that "Sprinkles" went into labor the day before.

"Mom's name is Sprinkles. She began giving birth at 2:00 p.m. Wed. Feb. 17th," according to the note.

