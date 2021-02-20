Meet the bunnies who helped people survive 2020

(CNN) It's National Love Your Pet Day on Saturday, and a couple animal buddies in particular are earning their snuggles. Rabbits Finn and Budgie are more than just lovable companions — they provide their owners with emotional support.

"So many people think of cats and dogs when they think about emotional support from an animal in their life. And I think many people would say that they get all those same benefits in their relationship with their rabbit," said Anne Martin, executive director of the House Rabbit Society , an international nonprofit animal welfare organization headquartered in Richmond, California, that helps bunnies find homes and live their best lives.

While rabbits can make great emotional support, they shouldn't be brought into the home as a pet for only this purpose, Martin said.

Just like cats and dogs, she said, rabbits have a wide range of personalities. Some enjoy their independence, and others might be more needy or affectionate.

"I would just want people to make sure that they would want the rabbit even if they felt like they weren't medication," she said.

