Alexey Navalny remains in jail after Moscow appeals court confirms prison sentence

(CNN) Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny will remain behind bars after a Russian court partially rejected his appeal over a two-and-a-half year prison sentence handed down earlier this month.

The court did shorten the activist's sentence by a month and a half.

Navalny appealed the sentence at Moscow City Court on Saturday.

At the start of proceedings the anti-corruption activist asked the judge to allow video recording of the hearing for journalists but the court refused the request.

His lawyer Olga Mikhailova then petitioned the court to release her client immediately, as demanded by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

