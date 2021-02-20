Alexey Navalny remains in jail after Moscow appeals court confirms prison sentence

(CNN) Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny will remain behind bars after a Russian court partially rejected his appeal over a two-and-a-half year prison sentence handed down earlier this month.

The court did shorten the activist's sentence by a month and a half, after taking into account time he spent under house arrest from December 2014 to February 2015.

Navalny appealed the sentence at Moscow City Court on Saturday.

At the start of proceedings the anti-corruption activist asked the judge to allow video recording of the hearing.

The judge decided not to allow journalists to film the proceedings but said there would be "a recording of the verdict."

