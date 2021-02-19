This was excerpted from the February 18 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Rush Limbaugh was Trump before Trump.

The trailblazing conservative radio icon, who died Wednesday, spent decades perfecting smash mouth and scorched-earth politics and building the angry Republican base that powered the 45th President to the White House. Without Limbaugh, Fox News may never have found a foothold either — he basically invented the right-wing propagandizing that now fills the network's evening schedule.

Limbaugh's unmistakable tones were everywhere in heartland America, wafting out of the windows of cars and trucks during a three-hour daily show that was mostly a monologue castigating liberals and the "drive-by" media. (This might not be recognized as radio outside America, in countries still quaintly striving for political balance on the air.)

The Missouri-born former DJ was a disciple of Ronald Reagan, the 1980s President who revolutionized the conservative movement, and blasted the left "with half my brain tied behind my back just to make it fair." His listeners, mostly conservative men , felt that they had finally found someone who understood them and spoke for them when he lashed out at media and political "elites" — stirring exactly the feelings that Donald Trump would exploit in 2016.

His show was a precursor to Trump's rallies -- Limbaugh used belligerent, politically incorrect humor to give his audience a good time. The same technique was used by the ex-President. For the MAGA crowd, being at a Trump rally was fun in a way that did not always come across on TV but was part of the glue that built the unbreakable bond with his core supporters. Limbaughism and Trumpism were more of an attitude and a backlash against social and demographic nations changing America than a coherent set of policies.