Incredible new images shared by Perseverance rover after Mars landing

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 2:25 PM ET, Fri February 19, 2021

This is the first color image released from Perseverance on the Martian surface. Rocks can be seen scattered around the landing site in Jezero Crater.
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
This is the first color image released from Perseverance on the Martian surface. Rocks can be seen scattered around the landing site in Jezero Crater.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
The Twitter account for the Perseverance rover &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/NASAPersevere/status/1362831783444717568&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;released this image.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;I love rocks,&quot; the tweet said. &quot;Look at these right next to my wheel. Are they volcanic or sedimentary? What story do they tell? Can&#39;t wait to find out.&quot;
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
The Twitter account for the Perseverance rover released this image. "I love rocks," the tweet said. "Look at these right next to my wheel. Are they volcanic or sedimentary? What story do they tell? Can't wait to find out."
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Members of NASA mission control celebrate after receiving confirmation that the Perseverance rover successfully touched down on Mars on Thursday, February 18.
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
Members of NASA mission control celebrate after receiving confirmation that the Perseverance rover successfully touched down on Mars on Thursday, February 18.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
This image, from a camera on Perseverance&#39;s &quot;jetpack&quot; during the spacecraft&#39;s descent stage, captures the rover in midair just before its wheels touched down. This perspective has never been seen before on previous missions.
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
This image, from a camera on Perseverance's "jetpack" during the spacecraft's descent stage, captures the rover in midair just before its wheels touched down. This perspective has never been seen before on previous missions.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
President Joe Biden watches coverage of the rover landing from the White House. &quot;Congratulations to NASA and everyone whose hard work made Perseverance&#39;s historic landing possible,&quot; he said &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1362536116197470210?s=20&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in a tweet&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;Today proved once again that with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is beyond the realm of possibility.&quot;
Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars
President Joe Biden watches coverage of the rover landing from the White House. "Congratulations to NASA and everyone whose hard work made Perseverance's historic landing possible," he said in a tweet. "Today proved once again that with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is beyond the realm of possibility."
Hide Caption
5 of 11