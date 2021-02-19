Over 60 million under winter weather alerts as rain and snow impact the East Coast

(CNN) The cold weather sweeping through much of the US is still going to be around Friday, but the good news is that it's expected to warm up this weekend and into next week.

However, right now there are still over 60 million people under winter weather alerts and over 25 million under a hard freeze warning.

A slow warming can be expected across the South, but, temperatures will remain much below normal into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A system in the Northwest is expected to produce rain and mountain snow. And the NWS is warning that a "cold front will produce a wintry mix in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast with heavy rain that could cause flash flooding in the Southeast."

To date, there are 38 confirmed deaths caused by the wintry weather since last Thursday -- and that number is expected to rise.

Repairs are on as thousands of customers are still without power in Mississippi after an ice storm.

