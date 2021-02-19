Houston hospitals make tough choices during deadly winter storm

(CNN) From bursting pipes to delays for dialysis patients whose treatment can wait, a pair of Houston community hospitals Friday struggled with water and power woes stemming from freezing temperatures and winter storms.

"You've seen this year that all across the country, people have stepped up and made things happen," Ben Saldana, the medical director for Houston Methodist's emergency departments, said of the latest crisis confronted by healthcare providers.

"We are the safety net for our public in the emergency department, our hospitals and doctors or nurses getting together to make sure patients have a safe place and are cared for," he said.

Houston Methodist West and Houston Methodist Baytown hospitals were operating without water until Thursday. Water was back on Friday but there were still issues with low pressure, according to Saldana and a hospital spokeswoman.

"As more of our area hospitals were without power and water, many of their patients ended up at our facilities," Saldana told CNN Friday.

