California sheriff's department releases video from fatal shooting

(CNN) The Orange County Sheriff's Department released new video Friday of a street stop for jaywalking that led to a shooting by its deputies assigned to a homeless outreach detail last fall.

One of the two deputies involved in the street stop shot 42-year-old Kurt Reinhold after the other deputy shouted, "he's got my gun." The deputies were assigned to the department's Homeless Outreach Team and confronted Reinhold after at least one of the officers believe he jaywalked.

The sheriff's department, in releasing new video, said it hadn't made a determination of whether the shooting was lawful or within its policy. The department released an edited video that included narration from supervisors in the sheriff's department and drew from dashcam, witness and nearby security footage. It released unedited versions of those videos as well.

The two deputies who initiated the jaywalking stop in September were assigned as "homeless liaison officers" in San Clemente. Their team was made up of 25 members whose job is to "assist the homeless population and provide them with access to available resources and services while protecting the quality of life for the citizens of Orange County through proactive enforcement."

Officers assigned to the team get training in crisis intervention and de-escalation. It's normal for deputies to have multiple contacts with someone while attempting to build rapport with them, Sheriff Don Barnes said in September after the shooting.

Read More