Snowmobiler who died in Colorado is the 28th killed in avalanches across the US this season

(CNN) The body of a snowmobiler missing near Rand, Colorado has been found, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The grim discovery marked the 28th avalanche death this season.

According to officials, two snowmobilers were caught by a large avalanche near Ruby Mountain on Tuesday. The accident occurred on a slope at around 11,400 feet and the avalanche was about three quarters of a mile wide and 400 feet high.

One rider was buried in two feet in the snow and died while the other person was not injured, according to CAIC

The riders were with four other snowmobilers at the time, but the man who died was standing on a steep slope away from his snowmobile when the avalanche occurred. He was swept downhill and his body was found Wednesday afternoon, CAIC reported.

The name of the avalanche victim was not released.

