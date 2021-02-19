London (CNN) Scientists have cloned an endangered US animal for the first time, creating a black-footed ferret named Elizabeth Ann from the frozen cells of an ancestor in a landmark achievement that boosts conservation efforts.

Elizabeth Ann was made from the cells of Willa, another black-footed ferret who lived more than 30 years ago, the US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) said as they revealed her to the world on Thursday.

She was born to a surrogate mother in December, and scientists hope she will eventually be able to mate and help rescue the species from the brink of extinction.

Black-footed ferrets are one of North America's most endangered species. They were declared extinct in 1979, but a Wyoming rancher discovered a small population living on his land two years later and that group formed the start of a breeding program.

All black-footed ferrets alive today are descended from just seven individuals, the FWS said, which presents unique genetic challenges to recovering the species. Elizabeth Ann's birth is a hopeful moment in the effort to boost its numbers, because her potential offspring would diversify the species.

