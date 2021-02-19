Body camera video shows a violent arrest that is now a civil rights lawsuit

(CNN) Body camera video of a violent arrest in Chicago is now key evidence in a new federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the man police are seen slamming to the ground.

Leroy Kennedy, a Black man, says in his lawsuit that he was walking on a sidewalk "minding his own business" on August 23, 2020. Despite not breaking any laws, he was suddenly grabbed by police and "slammed ... into a brick wall and officers then "slammed his head into the pavement more than once," the court document adds.

The arrest report of the incident, provided to CNN by Kennedy's attorneys and featured as part of the lawsuit, says that Kennedy looked "directly in (the officers') direction and stiffen(ed) his body" and "his eyes enlarge(d), meaning his eyebrows rose which produced a shocked look his face."

Officers wrote in the report that Kennedy's appearance, and the fact that he "adjusted his hands and manipulated his front lap area," led them to believe he was concealing a gun.

The body camera video from the two responding officers, provided by Kennedy's attorneys, shows officers run up to him and almost immediately slam him into a brick wall and then the pavement. At one point, the video shows one of the officer's hands grabbing Kennedy by the neck. The cameras did not record the first two minutes of sound of the encounter.

Read More