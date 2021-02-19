At least 1 person killed after small plane crashes into rig near Port of Los Angeles

(CNN) At least one person died Friday when a small plane crashed into a semi tractor trailer near the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California, officials said.

A 30-year-old man in the tractor trailer was transported to a Southern California hospital in serious condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The single-engine plane's pilot died at the scene, fire officials said.

The aircraft took off from Torrance, about 20 miles north, with only the pilot on board, according to officials. His destination was unclear.

Bystanders pulled the pilot from the wreckage and a 911 dispatcher instructed them on administering CPR until first responders arrived, fire officials said.

