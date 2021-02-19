An Asian-American man suffers a severed finger after an unprovoked attack

(CNN) An elementary school teacher's aide was waiting for a bus in Rosemead, California, when he was brutally attacked on Sunday, suffering a severed finger, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A man on a bicycle approached Matthew Leung, who is Asian-American, at a bus stop in Rosemead, a suburb of Los Angeles, just after 1 p.m. They exchanged hellos, but about 10 minutes later, the man, unprovoked, attacked Leung, said May Cun, Leung's colleague at Gates Street Elementary School.

Leung shielded his face with his hands during the attack and then he blacked out, Cun told CNN. A passerby found Leung bleeding on the ground and called for help.

Leung, 51, was taken to the hospital. He told CNN affiliate KABC that he saw his finger injured while on the ambulance.

"So when I go to the hospital the doctors see it and say oh no...so they cut it off," Leung told KABC.