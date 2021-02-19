Prince Philip to stay in London hospital over the weekend

London (CNN) Britain's Prince Philip is likely to remain in the hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week, a royal source told CNN on Friday.

"As we have said previously, the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits," the source said on Friday.

The precise reason for the admission has not been disclosed.

The 99-year-old stepped back from public life in 2017 and has been taken to the hospital several times in recent years. In December 2019, he received hospital treatment for a pre-existing condition.

