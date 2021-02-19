NCAA will allow up to 25% capacity at all rounds of the men's basketball tournament

(CNN) The NCAA announced Friday it will allow a limited number of fans to attend all rounds of the 2021 Division I Men's Basketball Championship -- up to 25% of an arena's capacity.

Each game's capacity limit will be based on all players, essential staff and players' and coaches' family members, as well as fans.

"After the cancellation of the 2020 tournament, we are happy to welcome some fans back to all rounds of the Division I Men's Basketball Tournament," said NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt.

"This year's tournament will be like no other, and while we know it won't be the same for anyone, we are looking forward to providing a memorable experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans at a once-in-a-lifetime tournament."

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, all 67 games of this year's tournament will be played in the Indianapolis area , with the majority taking place in the city.

