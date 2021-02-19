How empathy can boost creativity in kids

(CNN) When I was a kid, there was no such thing as a social and emotional curriculum. Feelings were something to work out on the playground, or after the last bell of the day rang.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge explored what happens when you combine social and emotional learning with more traditional academic work.

After the students completed the challenge, the researchers compared their outcomes to same-aged students at a different school who did not participate. Through a thorough quantitative and qualitative assessment process, they found that empathy boosts creativity, that teaching empathy in a specific context boosts empathy in other settings, and that learning empathy can deepen the students' overall engagement with learning. It also helped close the gender gap in learning styles.

CNN.com spoke to Nicholl and Demetriou about the link between empathy and creativity, and why cultivating empathy should be a lifelong pursuit.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

CNN: Can you help unpack the relationship between empathy and creativity? Where is the overlap?

Demetriou: There is a direct relationship between the two. Empathy is a form of creativity in its own right -- it involves imagination. Broadly speaking, there are two types of empathy: cognitive, or thinking about things from another's perspective; and emotional/affective, feeling along with the other person. With creativity you also have this cognitive side and emotional side, and if you are designing a product with someone else's needs in mind, it is important to project yourself into the other's world. The two really go hand in hand.

Nicholl: We didn't just tell the kids about the problem, we also helped the kids feel what it was like to have asthma and see things from their perspective. We showed them videos of a child having an asthma attack and got them to suck through straws. We also had the kids role-play and think about the other stakeholders involved with children's asthma: How did Mom feel? What does Granny do when her grandchild has an attack? They had an understanding of the problem and this gave them insights, which helped them come up with many creative ideas.

This is different from making something in a workshop class, where students follow the teacher's instructions leading to a predetermined outcome. With this they needed social and emotional skills to understand the problem, and with those feelings they became really engaged with the problem. It became meaningful to them and made them more creative.

CNN: Why is learning empathy so important for kids?

Demetriou: When you teach empathy, it allows learners time to think about others' perspectives. Having knowledge about anything is empowering, let alone about other people's situations. The pupils also felt valued and respected through affording them a task that had life-threatening implications. This process encompassed their whole beings, dimensions they might not have known they had. One pupil said: "I didn't know this was in me. I want to be like this every day."

CNN: Today social and emotional learning tend to be kept separate from academic subjects. Is that a mistake?

Nicholl: Social and emotional learning should be integrated into every subject. In this case, it helped them see how the challenge went beyond a design problem. They could relate to people dealing with asthma and came up with better solutions as a result.

This goes against the more didactic approaches to teaching and learning, where children are passive receivers of information. In order to nurture empathy, kids need time to reflect on their work, and engage in meaning-making. As philosopher John Dewey said, "We don't learn from experience. We learn from reflecting on experience."

Demetriou: Curriculums can often be compartmentalized, and that is a shame. Children should be learning in a more holistic way, as we are, after all, multidimensional beings. Even in math and science, a bit of imagination and empathy can make those subjects more accessible and exciting.