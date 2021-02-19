(CNN) —

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on a refurbished Echo Studio, discounted Adidas apparel and savings at Nordstrom’s Winter Sale. All that and more below.

Nordstrom Winter Sale

This weekend is your last chance to shop Nordstrom’s Winter Sale, featuring up to 50% off thousands of designer styles for men, women, kids and your home. Browse through all the department store deals if time isn’t a factor, or filter by your favorite brands, including some of your favorites like The North Face, Free People, Ugg, Madewell, Levi’s and much more.

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering an extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRA20. The entire clearance section, including favorites for men and women like NMD_R1, Superstar, Gazelle and more, is marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals.

In the market for a new smart speaker? Now’s the time to invest in a refurbished Echo Studio, currently $30 off at $159.99. It’s Amazon’s top offering when it comes to crisp, vibrant audio, thanks to five built-in speakers and Dolby Atmos. Plus, it automatically senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes playback for optimal sound — not to mention you’ll be getting all the Alexa capabilities you know and love. Read our full review for more information about the device, which should work and look like new.

You likely know Le Creuset for its positively pretty, colorful enameled cookware, but the brand makes pots and pans that are built to be durable too. And right now Le Creuset’s Toughened Nonstick Pro line is up to 40% off, so you can score a saucepan, saute pan, fry pan or even a set for less. All the Toughened Nonstick Pro pieces boast a triple-reinforced PFOA-free coating and are safe for use in the oven, in the dishwasher and with metal utensils.

Answering the front door will never be the same when you add one of these on-sale Ring doorbells to your home. Choose between the Ring Video Doorbell 3, Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus and Ring Video Doorbell Pro, all of which allow you to keep an eye on the action in your entryway for as low as $169.99. Read more about all of Ring’s offerings here.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Prana

Prana is known for making activewear you can wear anywhere and casual looks that are super comfortable. Now through February 21, just in time for winter weather, you can take 30% off outerwear styles for men and women. Among the discounted apparel are parkas, vests and puffer jackets, so you’ll be ready to tackle the rest of the cold-weather season.

Apple Mac Mini, 256GB ($599.99, originally $699.99; amazon.com)

The brand-new Mac Mini, powered by Apple’s M1 chip, features a 3x performance boost, a 6x graphical jump and a 15x machine learning improvement when compared to the previous model. And right now, the 256GB model is down to $600 at Amazon from its regular price of $699.99 (the discount will be applied at checkout). Though this item will be back in stock at the end of March, it still makes sense to buy now at this all-time low price.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker ($69.99, originally $109.99; amazon.com)

Sip on some savings with this on-sale, countertop-friendly Keurig coffee maker. The K-Slim can fit seamlessly into even the smallest of kitchens, and today only at Best Buy and Amazon it’s down to just $69.99. It brews up delicious coffee from a pod in mere minutes, and with a removable 46-ounce reservoir, you can make up to four cups before you need to refill.

Toms

If you want to take home some new Toms, you’d better step to it; the footwear brand is marking down select comfy styles to $40 or less, including several seasonally appropriate shoes. Snag a pair of classic slip-ons (you know the ones), or opt for new shoes that barely look like Toms at all. There are tons of stylish, ultra-comfortable sneakers that are quite the departure from that classic Toms aesthetic, not to mention a few pairs of cozy slippers to keep your toes cozy at home.

Apple Magic Keyboard ($199, originally $299; amazon.com)

Apple Magic Keyboard

Add a Magic Keyboard to your fourth-generation iPad Air or 11-inch iPad Pro for less right now. Amazon is marking down the keyboard to just $199, $100 off its usual price and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the device. In addition to providing a top-notch typing experience for your iPad, the keyboard also boasts a trackpad, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys and front and back protection for your tablet.

Nordstrom Rack

Make your time spent at home as enjoyable as possible with discounted, casual looks and cozy home goods from Nordstrom Rack. The department store outlet is completely stocked with all the necessities you need to stay inside in style, and it’s marking them down even further than usual. Shop The Cozy Shop limited-time flash event for savings on comfy clothes for men and women — including plenty of sweatpants for those who have sworn off “real” pants for the time being — along with deals on decor, throw blankets and more.

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds+ ($69.99, originally $149.99; bestbuy.com)

Head over to Best Buy today only for a stellar deal on a refurbished pair of Samsung’s second-generation buds. The reconditioned Galaxy Buds+ in Aura Blue are down to just $69.99 — that’s $80 off a new pair’s price. What the Buds+ lack in active noise cancellation they make up for in top-quality sound and comfort. Read more about these earbuds in our full review.

iRobot Roomba i6+ Robotic Vacuum ($549.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this deal on a Roomba i6+ robotic vacuum at Amazon. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robo vac boasts 10 times the suction power of the Roomba 600 and 700 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Its high-efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles.

This Roomba moves throughout your home and creates smart maps, thanks to iAdapt sensors with vSLAM navigation, and it will dock and charge on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can customize your cleaning routine with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Just be sure to shop soon; at just $549.99, down from about $800 and the lowest price we’ve seen for this model, this robo vac will likely sell out quickly.

Casper Mattresses (starting at $535; amazon.com)

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag a Casper mattress for less. The popular mattress and bedding company is hosting its Presidents Day Sale, with 15% off mattresses and 10% off pillows, sheets and duvets. However, you can also find select mattresses, along with a box spring and bed frame, on Amazon for $1 less than on Casper’s own site.

