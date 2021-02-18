Two officers shot near Dallas

(CNN) Two officers were shot in Texas after responding to a call Thursday about a shooting in a Dallas suburb, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted Thursday.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m. ET, police said.

"At this time we know that at least one officer was injured in the incident and has been transported to a local hospital and being treated for his injuries," Dallas police spokesperson Officer Carlos Almeida told CNN.

Police tweeted that the officers are in stable condition.

The Dallas Police Department SWAT squad is responding to the active situation.