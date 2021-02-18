A mother of 5 was shot and killed after her kids found a gun in her purse, police say

(CNN) Five children are motherless after a gun accident killed their mother and injured their youngest sibling.

The 25-year-old woman was at home with her children when she was fatally shot, police in Cornelius, North Carolina, said.

Police said the woman was 'inadvertently shot,' likely after her children found the gun inside her purse.

Her youngest child was also shot and is recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.

The mother was killed.

