Head of Indiana museum resigns after job ad sought a director to uphold its 'traditional, core, white art audience'

(CNN) Charles Venable resigned Wednesday as head of the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields after a racially insensitive job listing sought an art director who would maintain the museum's "traditional, core, white art audience."

"We are ashamed of Newfields' leadership and of ourselves. We have ignored, excluded, and disappointed members of our community and staff. We pledge to do better," Newfield's board of trustees wrote in a statement Wednesday.

Venable, 60, became the first president of Newfields, the 152-acre cultural campus home to the IMA and other galleries, earlier this month as part of a change to the institution's executive structure. He had served as director of the IMA since 2012.

Newfields said in the statement it will launch an independent committee to conduct a "thorough review" of its leadership and culture. It will also expand its representation of work by artists of marginalized identities and take steps to lessen the cost of admission for its patrons. The museum will release an action plan within 30 days, it added.

Venable did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.