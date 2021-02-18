Carbon monoxide poisonings spike in winter storm-battered Texas

(CNN) Power outages in Texas have forced many to seek warmth in unconventional ways.

People are using their grills, cars and generators to heat their homes -- and carbon monoxide poisonings are spiking because of it.

As of Tuesday, at least 300 cases and two fatalities related to carbon monoxide were reported in Harris County, according to Judge Lina Hidalgo in an update from the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Hidalgo called the poisonings a "disaster within a disaster," adding that the numbers coming out of Harris County are "just the tip of the iceberg."