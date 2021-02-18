London (CNN) When members of an English town's local government committee met to discuss planning matters before Christmas, they had little idea that their Zoom call would become the cinematic event of the decade.

But on Wednesday, still recovering from their reluctant brush with fame, members of Handforth Parish Council convened again to give the people what they wanted: A sequel.

The group's first meeting went viral around the world earlier this month thanks to its enthralling dysfunction, petty disagreements and Machiavellian maneuvers, as councilors vied for power and senior officials were dramatically ousted to the virtual waiting room.

Their follow-up meeting was widely anticipated. And, if possible, it unraveled into deeper chaos still, as members of the public butted in and the main characters reckoned with their newfound celebrity.

But it was notably missing the lead character from the original -- Jackie Weaver, an adviser to local councils, who won plaudits for rebuffing the abuse of some members, booting the council's chairman Brian Tolver from the discussion and claiming the moniker "Britney Spears" for herself in the process.

