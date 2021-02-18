Naomi Osaka denies Serena Williams a shot at record-tying 24th major title at Australian Open

(CNN) Serena Williams has been denied her opportunity to match Australian Margaret Court's record of 24 major singles titles after she was beaten by 23-year-old Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Thursday.

The highly anticipated women's singles semifinal at Rod Laver Arena had a noticeable buzz from crowds returning to the stands for the first time after a five-day lockdown, the result of a small coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne which led the state government to impose snap Covid-19 containment measures.

Osaka won the match 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the Australian Open final for the second time. She has now won 20 consecutive matches, last losing in February last year.

"I don't know if there's any little kids out here today, but I was a little kid watching her play," Osaka said of Williams on court after the win. "Just to be on the court playing against her for me is a dream."

Williams, 39, embraced Osaka after the match. She then waved to the crowd as she departed, putting a hand over her heart.

Read More