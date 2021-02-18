Indian court rules in favor of female journalist sued for defamation over sexual harassment allegations

(CNN) An Indian court has ruled in favor of a female journalist who was sued for defamation after accusing a former minister of sexual harassment, in one of the country's earliest and most prominent #MeToo cases.

The journalist, Priya Ramani, first made the allegations in a 2017 Vogue India article, in which she described experiencing workplace harassment during a job interview with an unnamed editor in a Mumbai hotel room.

A year later, she identified the unnamed editor as MJ Akbar, a former journalist who was then junior minister for foreign affairs. It prompted more than a dozen women to come forward with allegations against Akbar of groping, assault and harassment.

He denied the allegations, resigned from his role, and sued Ramani for defamation a week after she publicly identified him.

On Wednesday -- more than two years after the lawsuit was first filed -- the court ruled in Ramani's favor, acquitting her of all charges. In a powerful concluding statement, Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey argued that the country and its institutions have long failed women and victims of abuse, and defended Ramani's right to come forward even decades after the incident took place.

