Today, you’ll find a deal on the new Mac Mini, a discounted Dyson upright vacuum and savings on tons of shoes from Toms. All that and more below.

If you like to be in control when it comes to vacuuming, this discounted Dyson Ball Animal Upright is for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, the bagless model offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet, while Ball technology makes steering the vacuum into even the most awkward corners a breeze.

Several attachments are also included in the box: The tangle-free turbine tool expertly removes pet hair from furniture, the stair tool ensures each step gets clean, a multi-angle tool allows you to reach the highest spots in your home and the combination tool is ideal for tough-to-clean crevices.

Prana is known for making activewear you can wear anywhere and casual looks that are super comfortable. Now thought February 21, just in time for winter weather, you can take 30% off outerwear styles for men and women. Among the discounted apparel are parkas, vest and puffer jackets, so you’ll be ready to tackle the rest of the cold-weather season.

The brand-new Mac Mini, powered by Apple’s M1 chip, features a 3x performance boost, a 6x graphical jump and a 15x machine learning improvement when compared to the previous model. And right now, the 256GB model is down to $600 at Amazon from its regular price of $699.99 (the discount will be applied at checkout). Though this item will be back in stock at the end of March, it still makes sense to buy now at this all-time low price.

Sip on some savings with this on-sale, countertop-friendly Keurig coffee maker. The K-Slim can fit seamlessly into even the smallest of kitchens, and today only at Best Buy and Amazon, it’s down to just $69.99. It brews up delicious coffee from a pod in mere minutes, and with a removable 46-ounce reservoir, you can make up to four cups before you need to refill.

If you want to take home some new Toms, you’d better step to it; the footwear brand is marking down select comfy styles to $40 or less including several seasonally appropriate shoes. Snag a pair of classic slip-ons (you know the ones), or opt for new shoes that barely look like Toms at all: There are tons of stylish, ultra comfortable sneakers that are quite the departure from that classic Toms aesthetic, not to mention a few pairs of cozy slippers to keep your toes cozy at home.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Apple Magic Keyboard ($199, originally $299; amazon.com)

Apple Magic Keyboard

Add a Magic Keyboard to your fourth-generation iPad Air or 11-inch iPad Pro for less right now. Amazon is marking the keyboard down to just $199, $100 off it’s usual price and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the device. In addition to providing a top-notch typing experience for your iPad, the keyboard also boasts a trackpad, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys and front and back protection for your tablet.

Nordstrom Rack

Make your time spent at home as enjoyable as possible with discounted, casual looks and cozy home goods from Nordstrom Rack. The department store outlet is completely stocked with all the necessities you need to stay inside in style, and it’s marking them down even further than usual. Shop The Cozy Shop limited time flash event for savings on comfy clothes for men and women — including plenty of sweatpants who have sworn off “real” pants for the time being — along with deals on decor, throw blankets and more.

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds+ ($69.99, originally $149.99; bestbuy.com)

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Head over to Best Buy today only for a stellar deal on a refurbished pair of Samsung’s second-generation buds. The reconditioned Galaxy Buds+ in Aura Blue are down to just $69.99 — that’s $80 off a new pair’s price. What the Buds+ lack in active noise cancellation, they make up for in top-quality sound and comfort. Read more about these earbuds in our full review.

iRobot Roomba i6+ Robotic Vacuum ($549.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this deal on a Roomba i6+ robotic vacuum at Amazon. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robo vac boasts 10 times the suction power of the Roomba 600 and 700 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Its high-efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles.

This Roomba moves throughout your home and creates smart maps, thanks to iAdapt sensors with vSLAM navigation, and it will dock and charge on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can customize your cleaning routine with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Just be sure to shop soon; at just $549.99, down from about $800 and the lowest price we’ve seen for this model, this robo vac will likely sell out quickly.

Casper Mattresses (starting at $535; amazon.com)

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag a Casper mattress for less. The popular mattress and bedding company is hosting its Presidents Day Sale, with 15% off mattresses and 10% off pillows, sheets and duvets. However, you can also find select mattresses, along with a box spring and bed frame, on Amazon for $1 less than on Casper’s own site.

Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Now’s your chance to save on Adidas’ most iconic sneaker. Select Stan Smith sneakers are 50% off when you use code STAN at checkout, starting today through February 11. Choose from men’s, women’s and kids’ shoes, in styles ranging from classic with green accents to shoes featuring less ubiquitous colors and eye-catching patterns.

