(CNN) —

Away is known for stylish, well-made luggage at a price point that doesn’t cost a month’s rent — and while the company might have become famous for its Instagram-ready carry-ons and checked luggage, it also has some great totes, accessories and not-quite-carry-on-size bags.

Now there’s one more to add to the lineup: The company has just released the Large Everywhere Bag in business-ready colorways of black and tan, along with a version in cobalt with black trim.

PHOTO: Away The Large Everywhere Bag

Occupying the space — both aesthetically and practically — between the gym-bag dimensions of the Everywhere Bag and the slightly larger Weekender style, the Large Everywhere Bag is made for weekend or business travel. Plus, it’s smartly designed, with a wraparound zipper for easy access that doesn’t disturb your careful packing.

Away The Large Everywhere Bag ($225; awaytravel.com)

True to Away’s form, it has great interior organization as well, with enough room for jeans and sweaters, plus a few zippered compartments, a water bottle pocket and a key clip. On the outside, there’s a padded laptop compartment for computers up to 15 inches made extra secure by magnetic locking zippers. Meanwhile, a detachable padded shoulder strap makes this bag extra comfy to carry, and water-resistant nylon on the outside will keep your Large Everywhere looking sharp and your belongings inside safe and dry.

At $225, it’s certainly an investment piece, but if Away’s other luggage items are any indication, it’s one that’s built to last you for years of adventures to come. Buy yours now at Away’s site.