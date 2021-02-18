Wellington All New Zealand schools will have free access to sanitary products from June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday, an initiative aimed at stamping out period poverty in the country.

The announcement follows a successful pilot program launched around the middle of last year, which provided free period products to about 3,200 young people in 15 schools.

"Providing free period products at school is one way the government can directly address poverty, help increase school attendance, and make a positive impact on children's well-being," Ardern said in a statement.

"We want to see improved engagement, learning and behaviour, fewer young people missing school because of their period, and reduced financial hardship amongst families of participating students."

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Ardern said research had shown one in 12 young people were missing school due to this issue. She said the program will cost NZ$25 million ($17.96 million) through to 2024.

