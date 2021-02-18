Malaysian court orders graft trial of wife of ex-PM Najib to proceed

(CNN) A Malaysian court on Thursday ordered Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, to enter a defense in a corruption trial linked to a multi-million-dollar project approved while the ex-premier was still in power.

Dozens of graft charges were filed against the couple after Najib lost the 2018 election, amid anger over alleged corruption and their opulent lifestyle after police raids revealed Rosmah owned millions of dollars worth of jewelry and luxury handbags

The Kuala Lumpur high court ruled the prosecution had proved sufficient grounds for the case to proceed.

"This is my finding that the prosecution has produced credible evidence to prove every element of the offense... I now call upon the accused to enter a defense," judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said in his ruling.

Rosmah, who wore a traditional Malay dress with a shawl covering her head, told the court she would testify under oath during defense proceedings.

