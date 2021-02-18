Japan's ruling party faces sexism backlash as it invites women to look but not talk at key meetings

Hong Kong (CNN) A week after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief resigned in the wake of making sexist comments, another male octogenarian leader in Japan has attracted ire by spouting misogynistic remarks.

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the country's leading Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), on Tuesday proposed that women lawmakers should be able to observe the party's key meetings -- but not speak in them.

The 82-year-old's plan to allow five female lawmakers to observe the party's main gatherings was a response to criticism that the LDP's board is dominated by men, according to Reuters. On February 15, Tomomi Inada, who was Japan's second female defense minister , had written to Nikai with suggestions on how to promote women within the party and ensure they were more involved in policy making.

Two of the party's 12-member board are women, while only three of its 25-member general council are female.

Nikai said it was important for the women to "fully understand what kind of political discussions are happening" at the directors' meeting and the general council. "It's about letting them take a look," he added, at a news conference on Tuesday.

Read More