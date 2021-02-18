Hong Kong (CNN) Japanese seven-time Olympian turned politician Seiko Hashimoto announced Thursday that she is taking over as head of the Tokyo 2020 Games, following the resignation of her predecessor after sexist remarks he made were leaked to Japanese media.

In a Games executive board meeting, Hashimoto said that she would "bear a heavy responsibility as chair of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics" and that she was "fully determined" to hold a successful Olympic Games, set to take place between July 23 and August 8.

Hashimoto, 56, told reporters at the Prime Minister's Office earlier Thursday that she had handed in her resignation as Olympics Minister to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

"It was a big decision for me to resign as minister," Hashimoto said in the meeting.

Hashimoto competed in four Winter Olympics as a speed skater and three Summer Olympics as a cyclist. She won bronze -- her only medal -- in the 1,500-meter speed skating at the 1992 Winter Olympics.

Read More