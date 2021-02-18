(CNN) It's been only three months since former Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra was impeached by his country's Congress and removed from office over corruption allegations which he has repeatedly denied. Yet there he was again on Monday, making a public statement blaming 'a political class that is only interested in generating chaos' for his implication in a vaccine scandal that has riled up the Andean nation.

The wide-ranging in question scandal involves current and government officials, including the former President, who were vaccinated against the coronavirus even though they were not eligible, a scandal that has prompted the resignations of several ministers.

Peru is currently grappling with a resurgence of the virus, reporting more than 6,000 cases a day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. It is also facing a dangerous shortage of intensive care unit beds and oxygen as cases rise.

Vizcarra appears on a list of nearly 500 people who "took advantage of their position" to get access to the Chinese-made vaccine, current interim President Francisco Sagasti said earlier this week. The list, which has been made public, includes the crème-de-la-crème of Peruvian politics, including Sagasti's Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti and Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete.

Vizcarra tweeted Sunday that his decision to get the vaccine had "not caused any injury to anybody and much less the State." He added that he "didn't take advantage of the situation because it was a project [to develop] a vaccine that had not yet gone through all the phases of approval."

