With power outages across Texas, residents worry, wait and make do

(CNN) John Henderson's power first went out Tuesday morning and stayed off for 2 hours, and then came back on around 7 p.m., then was back off again around midnight and hasn't been on since, he said.

What the San Antonio, Texas, resident is most concerned about right now though, is his wife's health -- she had a stroke last year, her second in three years, and is still recovering.

"She's got terrible breathing problems obviously," he said.

On Wednesday, millions across Texas were still without power, trying their best to stay warm and dry as burst pipes flood homes, and in some cases, fighting for survival as the medical devices they rely on stop working.

Henderson said his wife is complaining that her throat hurts and is having a little trouble using portable oxygen tanks.

He said the San Antonio Fire Department has come by the house twice to refill her tanks. His wief has one large tank that lasts 24 hours and two smaller ones. Without the fire department, Henderson said they would have driven to the ER "even with the roads bad, luckily for us, we don't live too far from one."

Two days ago, the San Antonio Fire Department started refilling resident's oxygen bottles because they were calling 911 after running out and couldn't get refills from their vendors, Joseph Arrington, SAFD spokesperson, told CNN in a statement.

"Currently we have 4 SAFD vehicles responding city-wide to provide this service to as many folks as we can, as long as we have supply," Arrington said. "As of (Wednesday) morning, we have provided this service at least 130 times, with many more waiting in the queue."

Henderson said the family doesn't have any hot food or a way to cook right now.

"Been eating sandwiches while the power is out and cooking when it's on. We've got some stuff for tuna salad and some hot dogs that don't need cooking. Hoping it comes back on soon so we can eat breakfast."

Henderson said his asthmatic son and mother are also living with them in the home.

"We're making due and staying inside waiting on power," he said. "We count ourselves as blessed nonetheless. There are a lot of folks worse off than us."

The family is doing their best to keep the cold air out of their apartment by stuffing blankets near the windows.

The "apartment wasn't made to handle this kind of weather," he said.

Henderson's power returned as of 10:15 a.m. CT, and he's hoping it stays on with no further interruption but is prepared to make another trip to the grocery store in case it doesn't.

"I'll go buy some more bread and some things we don't have to cook, he said. "Might get some charcoal and lighter fluid and use one of our apartment's BBQ grills to cook. Really nothing to do but wait it out. We're survivors. Worst case scenario: We'll have to go to a hotel. Can't really afford that option for an extended period."

It got so cold, Jordan Orta had to sleep in her car with her 2-year-old son

Jordan Orta, without power at her home in San Antonio, Texas, found herself having to sleep in her car Tuesday night with her two-year-old son because it was so cold.

"A lot of people are losing water in my area and were told that they would be shutting (the) water off for the whole city with no idea when it would be back, so we filled up pitchers and tubs," she told CNN. "I went to H-E-B yesterday and there was no water left, so if we lose water, it's all we got until who knows when."

Orta got the power back briefly on Wednesday morning and was able to warm up, but it was shut off again around 8:45 a.m. CT.

"We were without power from Monday morning until about 9 a.m. Tuesday. Then lost it again at 1 p.m. Tuesday, got it back at about 8 p.m. and then lost it again for (the) night until 5 a.m.," she said.

"We have a gas stove, so we've been able to warm up leftovers and cook what we have," Orta said. They have been eating lots of sandwiches, she said.

Her son "doesn't really know anything is wrong, bless his heart. All he knows is that sometimes the lights don't work and we have to use the flashlight to go potty. It's amazing and sad at the same time."

"He's not really cold because he's a busy body and he's fully dressed. He still wants to go outside and play in what's left of the snow."

"H-E-B shelves were bare like this was the start of Covid again," she said. "No meat, barely any non-perishables left. The lines were all the way down aisles and wrapped around some stores."

Family huddled by the fireplace to stay warm

On Monday, Kimberly Hampton and her family of five thought they would be able to ride out the power outages from their home in Irving, Texas, but Hampton said no amount of blankets could keep them warm. The family lost power at 3:30 a.m. Monday and the home's thermostat quickly fell to a cool 36 degrees.