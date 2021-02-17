New Jersey attorney general is investigating claims that police officers repeatedly punched an Arab teen without provocation

(CNN) The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating after video footage shows multiple police officers assaulting a Muslim Arab American teenager.

Osamah Alsaidi, 19 at the time, was assaulted and arrested by police officers with the Paterson Police Department in New Jersey in December, his lawyer Diego Navas said in a pre-lawsuit notice of claim.

Alsaidi was walking down Madison Avenue in Paterson just after midnight December 14 when a vehicle approached him, according to video footage released by the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

In the video, two Paterson police officers are seen briefly talking to Alsaidi before grabbing him and punching him repeatedly.

The video came from a surveillance camera across the street that Navas said they were "lucky" to find.

Read More