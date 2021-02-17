The Los Angeles school board slashes its police force and diverts $25 million to services for Black students

(CNN) Los Angeles schools are reorganizing the police agency responsible for school safety to combat systemic racism against Black students.

The Board of Education overseeing the Los Angeles Unified School District voted Tuesday to slash $25 million from the Los Angeles School Police Department and cut 133 jobs, a spokesperson told CNN.

Money will go from the police agency to a Black Student Achievement Plan to empower community groups, improve student literacy, and reduce the "over-identification of Black students in suspensions, discipline and other measures," according to the meeting agenda.

The board for the nation's second-largest school district, with more than 600,000 students, also banned pepper spray against students, the spokesperson said.

"We are taking an important step in the right direction to provide Black students with vital investments in their success -- with millions of dollars going toward academic support, social-emotional resources, and a new approach to school climate and safety," said school board member Nick Melvoin. "This student and community driven action was long overdue."