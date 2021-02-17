The gaming world often overlooks players of color. This new studio is changing that

(CNN) At age nine, Nicodemus Madehdou moved from Monrovia, Liberia to Philadelphia and discovered how video games could connect him to a new culture. Always a puzzle aficionado, Madehdou liked the ways that visual exercises could be translated into the virtual world through gaming.

"I wasn't immediately into gaming because at first, I was trying to just understand my environment. But when I started, it connected me to things I'd never known about."

First, Madehdou played individual games, but as he grew more comfortable, he competed with other people. In this way, video games became an immersive way to navigate a new culture and make friends.

Now he creates space for other young people to bridge their own cultural gaps through his video game production studio. With hopes to diversify the industry and create games representative of the increasingly diverse gamers who may play them, JumpButton Studios is sparking change in an industry that is still overwhelmingly white.

In the five years since JumpButton's founding, Madehdou and his co-founders have worked to build multiplayer programs and animations to engage the K-12 demographic. Among their latest ventures are explorations into A.I. and machine-learning to help gamers with accessibility differences. Compelled by the story of a young gamer who suffered episodic memory loss, JumpButton built an application to help him better remember his life events through data and his own memories. Madehdou recounts this as one of his most rewarding experiences since founding the video game studio.

