James 'Whitey' Bulger's former rogue FBI informant handler John Connolly granted conditional medical release from prison

(CNN) The former rogue FBI informant handler for mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger will be released from a Florida prison on a conditional medical release, a spokesman for the Florida Commission on Offender Review told CNN.

John Connolly was released because he has terminal cancer, his attorney, James E. McDonald, told CNN.

"We are pleased," McDonald said. "John is 80 years old, he has cancer, and from my perspective, he's been wrongfully convicted. Which is why I've been representing him for free for 15 years."

Two of the three commissioners on the Commission on Offender Review agreed to let Connolly out of prison, spokesperson Angela Meredith told CNN.

"It's unclear when he will be released, but the release is in process," Meredith said, though Connolly's attorney said it could happen as early as Friday.

