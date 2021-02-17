A comedian handed out $13,000 to hospitality workers at a New York bar

(CNN) A New York City waitstaff received a surprise gift last week after a comedian handed out thousands of dollars raised by her online fans.

Robyn Schall gave $13,000 in tips -- all donations from her social media followers -- to a handful of employees at Lily's Cocktail and Wine last Thursday.

"My amazing fans came together & helped give unsuspecting people a giant pandemic valentine," Schall wrote in a Instagram post . "I am grateful to be the one that handed over the checks but the credit must go to the thousands of people who donated."

Schall said when she planned a livestream of a "virtual date" to her 140,000 social media followers, she asked them to donate anything they could, so she could surprise the waitstaff with a generous tip.

"I was just blown away with how many people started giving $1, $2, $5 whatever you could think to give, and it was just unbelievable," she told CNN.

